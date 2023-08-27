ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,984 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.41 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.
Read Our Latest Report on DCPH
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.