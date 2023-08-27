ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,984 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.41 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Read Our Latest Report on DCPH

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.