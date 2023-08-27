ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ESI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

