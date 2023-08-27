ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,397 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

PFE opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.