ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 213.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

