ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.35 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

