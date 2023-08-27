ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,652 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Valaris worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.27. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.