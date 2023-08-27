ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Hub Group worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HUBG opened at $80.32 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.