ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 743.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $37.02 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

