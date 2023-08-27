ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 1,094.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,143 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000.

MDRX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

