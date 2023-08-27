ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,815 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Teladoc Health worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,547 shares of company stock worth $562,243. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

