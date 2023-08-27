ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $6.27 Million in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Woodward Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WWD opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,079 shares of company stock worth $999,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

