ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.20 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.90. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

