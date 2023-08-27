ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 4,683 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.