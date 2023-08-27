ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 6,374 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Dillard’s worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $340.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its 200 day moving average is $324.57. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.49 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

