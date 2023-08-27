ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 854,646 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,646 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 524,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,518,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 308,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

