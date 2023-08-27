ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 361.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,257.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 558,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 386,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

