ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 368.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

