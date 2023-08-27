ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $342.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.