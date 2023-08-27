ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 18,034 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

