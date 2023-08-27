Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.62 and last traded at $152.80. 189,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 318,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.91.

Specifically, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Fabrinet Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.