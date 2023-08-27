Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 6.3%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.14 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.14 ($0.12). 167,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 375,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of £41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.23.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

