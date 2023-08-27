FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FibroGen

FibroGen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $61,906.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,170 shares of company stock worth $662,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,014,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 938,042 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 123.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.