Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

