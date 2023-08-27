Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,634 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

