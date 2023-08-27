Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 54 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

