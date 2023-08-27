Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

