Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 685.8% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMM opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $144.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

