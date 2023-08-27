Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $465,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

