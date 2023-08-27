Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $521,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.33 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.