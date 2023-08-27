Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $495,000 in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.54% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $638,000.

Shares of HTAB opened at $18.91 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

