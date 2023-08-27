Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

