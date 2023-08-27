Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,785 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

