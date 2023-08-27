Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 19,097 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.