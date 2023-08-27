Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,016 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

