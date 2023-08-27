Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,922 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,547 shares of company stock valued at $562,243 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.