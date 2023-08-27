Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,016 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

D opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.