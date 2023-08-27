Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

O stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

