Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.