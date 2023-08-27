First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.