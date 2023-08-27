First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,163,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,820,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $19,808,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 25,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,521,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

