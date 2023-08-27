First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

