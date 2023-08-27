First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

