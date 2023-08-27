First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 124,138 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,138 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 218,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

