First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 440 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

PSX opened at $113.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

