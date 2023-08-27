First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 214,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 129,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 831,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,069,000 after acquiring an additional 347,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $301,096,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.