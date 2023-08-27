First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 13.38% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

