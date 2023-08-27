FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

