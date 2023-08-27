FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of FMC worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

