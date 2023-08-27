Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.98% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $766,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

