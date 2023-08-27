Fmr LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $766,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

